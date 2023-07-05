Three men charged in Caldwell investigation

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February have charged three men.

The men, aged 45, 47 and 58, have been charged with preparatory acts of terrorism.

The 45-year-old man and the 58-year-old man have further been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

All three are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday, July 5.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.