“Time to turn up” urges Sinn Fein Vice-President as party sweeps to victory

By Alan Rodgers

THE Sinn Fein President, Mary Lou McDonald and the Vice-President, Michelle O’Neill were given a rousing reception when they arrived at the count centre in Magherafelt earlier.

Scores of party activists and supporters formed a guard of honour as the two leaders entered the Meadowbank Arena. The party has become the largest in Stormont, and it’s Michelle O’Neill who will become First Minister if the Stormont Executive is restored in the coming days or weeks.

Speaking following the declaration of the final results for her constituency of Mid-Ulster, the Clonoe-based politician, said the people had now spoken and the job of politicians now was to turn up for work.

“Leadership matters, turning up matters and there is no reason for any delay. We should have an Executive formed next week, we should agree a programme for Government, put money into people’s pocjets. That’s what the people have voted for,” she said.

“They expect us now to respond. I will lead our team of MLAs who we will have elected in on Monday and I will expect others to turn up also. Let’s work together and do the business for the public. That’s what they have asked of us.

Ms O’Neill said she was pleased that there was no a ‘very healthy conversation’ over the constittuional position of the north.

“I have always said throughout the election campaign that regardless of the election, that conversation was going to take place,” she added.

“Those of us who are for unification will make that case and I encourage those who actually don’t have that perspective at this moment of time to also enter into that conversation. Let’s have a healthy debate about what our position should be and I really encourage that conversation.”