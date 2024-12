A CHARITY sleepout in Co Tyrone has raised more than £4,000 to support those trying to eradicate homelessness.

The money raised during the recent event at Abercorn Square in Strabane has been donated to Shelter NI.

The 12-hour event, dubbed Strabane Satellite Sleepout, involved local residents and staff from the GABLE Helping Hands Scheme.

Proceeds will support GABLE’s work assisting over 2,000 vulnerable households in the Strabane area, helping older and disabled residents remain safe and independent at home.

While the scheme previously relied on National Lottery funding, which ended in 2022, it now operates without government support.

Events like the Strabane Satellite Sleepout are crucial to sustaining these vital services.

One of those who took part in the sleepout was Strabane Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs, who said that he was ‘delighted’ with the money the event had raised.

“We are absolutely blown away, but not surprised, by the people of Strabane.

“The support from local people and businesses showed the best of what our town is about,” said Cllr Boggs.

“Thank you so much to those who called with us, stayed a while, made a donation, brought things to eat and drink, and shared our campaign far and wide on social media.

“Your support will help to provide homelessness awareness and resources to shelter homelessness projects in our area.”

One of those who organised the Satellite Sleep Out was Stella Le Poidevin, who works at the GABLE Helping Hands Scheme.

She said: “Thanks for all the support; it really helped us get through the night. We all need to continually raise awareness on the serious issue of homelessness as the figures continue to rise.”