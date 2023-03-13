This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Tractor run marks tragic teenager’s 16th birthday

  • 13 March 2023
Tractor run marks tragic teenager’s 16th birthday
'Forever Fifteen'...Matthew McCallan's family gather at St. Colmcille's GAC grounds to celebrate his birthday in a way he would have loved, hundreds of tractors and trucks departing Carrickmore, finishing at Thomas Clarke's GAC, Dungannon. All proceeds towards Search and Rescue Dog Association. JasMc1
Jarlath Cowan - 13 March 2023
