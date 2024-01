COMBINING festive fun, farm machinery, and fundraising, the first annual Fivemiletown Christmas Tractor Run took place on Saturday – with all funds going to Air Ambulance NI and St Mary’s Primary School, Fivemiletown.

Organised by the school’s Parent Teachers and Friends’ Association (PTFA), the well-attended event saw the streets transformed into a convoy of holiday joy, bedecked with modern and vintage machines in celebration of the agricultural heritage of the local community.

The festive fleet rolled through Fivemiletown, offering a vibrant display of colours and Christmas decorations, with the unmistakable hum of various engines as the tractors make their way through town, before heading towards Clabby on a loop back towards the Rugby Club.

As well as being a great spectacle for locals to enjoy, the tractor run raised much-needed funds for Air Ambulance NI and St Mary’s, Fivemiletown, emphasising the community’s commitment to supporting those most in need.

“We’re delighted to have the support and sponsorship of local businesses, which is reflective of the collaborative spirit that makes this type of community event such a success,” said local parent, Sinead McGovern, speaking on behalf of the PTFA.

For any further information, please check the St Mary’s Primary School PTFA Facebook page or contact stmarysfmt.ptfa@gmail.com.