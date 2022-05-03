Traders voice anger at meeting on regeneration of Campsie

A FIERY discussion took place in the Strule Arts Centre last Tuesday evening when Campsie traders and residents met with local councillors as well as representatives from Taggarts – the Belfast-based firm tasked with designing and delivering the ‘long overdue’ improvement of the area.
The evening eventually came to a constructive conclusion with all sides agreeing that Campsie Business Group would elect two members to represent them in all future consultations. However, before that decision could be reached, much air had to be cleared.
The traders quickly made clear that they were unhappy with the council and Taggarts for two fundamental reasons: Firstly, because each of the four proposed development plans would mean a loss of car parking spaces in Campsie – “No parking means no business,” was their mantra. And, secondly, because prior to the initial public consultation, which was held around Christmas time, the vast majority of Campsie traders were not notified, and, therefore, could not attend and were not represented.
Advertisement
From the outset, both councillors and Taggarts attempted to allay the traders’ concerns and subdue their anger, acknowledging repeatedly that the business community should have been better represented from the beginning.
Kim McLaughlin, director of Regeneration and Planning, also assured the traders that ‘the conversation had just begun’.
But despite repeated reassurances that “nothing has been decided”, the traders’ frustration at their two core complaints
coloured much of the opening exchanges.
Early in the meeting, it became clear that none of the plans proposed by Taggarts were acceptable to the vast majority of those in attendance, who, it appeared, were predominantly members of Campsie Business Group.
Coniall McGovern attempted to assuage the traders’ deepest fears, “I think an element of misinformation has added to some of your fears.
“For example, in plan number four, there is only a net loss of three parking spaces for the whole area, and that allows for significant other improvements.”
But Rosaleen McCartan, owner of Pizzarama, speaking on behalf of Campsie Business Group, said she, and her fellow traders, had a firm understanding of the existing plans.
Advertisement
“Any plan which involves a reduction of car parking in Campsie is absolutely unacceptable to the traders,” said Mrs McCartan.
“You talk about the removal of three car parking spaces, and it doesn’t sound too bad. However, in reality, that is three car parking spaces multiplied by the number of trading hours in a week.
“That loss of customers quickly adds up,” she added.
“You cannot sell these plans to us the way that they are now,” Mrs McCartan said in conclusion, “and we’ll fight them to the end.”
The redevelopment of Campsie is an important, thus, emotive issue for all those involved.
From the road users fed up with the regular congestion, to the families who have lived there for generations, to the businesses whose livelihoods depend on the economic wellbeing of the area, everyone has their vision of what would make the area a better space.
So, while temperatures understandably rose during Tuesday evening’s meeting, there was a unifying sense that everyone in attendance, council, traders and residents, want the best for the area.
It is now up to them all to figure out, together, what ‘the best’ will look like.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.