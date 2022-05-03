Traders voice anger at meeting on regeneration of Campsie

A FIERY discussion took place in the Strule Arts Centre last Tuesday evening when Campsie traders and residents met with local councillors as well as representatives from Taggarts – the Belfast-based firm tasked with designing and delivering the ‘long overdue’ improvement of the area.

The evening eventually came to a constructive conclusion with all sides agreeing that Campsie Business Group would elect two members to represent them in all future consultations. However, before that decision could be reached, much air had to be cleared.

The traders quickly made clear that they were unhappy with the council and Taggarts for two fundamental reasons: Firstly, because each of the four proposed development plans would mean a loss of car parking spaces in Campsie – “No parking means no business,” was their mantra. And, secondly, because prior to the initial public consultation, which was held around Christmas time, the vast majority of Campsie traders were not notified, and, therefore, could not attend and were not represented.

From the outset, both councillors and Taggarts attempted to allay the traders’ concerns and subdue their anger, acknowledging repeatedly that the business community should have been better represented from the beginning.

Kim McLaughlin, director of Regeneration and Planning, also assured the traders that ‘the conversation had just begun’.

But despite repeated reassurances that “nothing has been decided”, the traders’ frustration at their two core complaints

coloured much of the opening exchanges.

Early in the meeting, it became clear that none of the plans proposed by Taggarts were acceptable to the vast majority of those in attendance, who, it appeared, were predominantly members of Campsie Business Group.

Coniall McGovern attempted to assuage the traders’ deepest fears, “I think an element of misinformation has added to some of your fears.

“For example, in plan number four, there is only a net loss of three parking spaces for the whole area, and that allows for significant other improvements.”

But Rosaleen McCartan, owner of Pizzarama, speaking on behalf of Campsie Business Group, said she, and her fellow traders, had a firm understanding of the existing plans.

“Any plan which involves a reduction of car parking in Campsie is absolutely unacceptable to the traders,” said Mrs McCartan.

“You talk about the removal of three car parking spaces, and it doesn’t sound too bad. However, in reality, that is three car parking spaces multiplied by the number of trading hours in a week.

“That loss of customers quickly adds up,” she added.

“You cannot sell these plans to us the way that they are now,” Mrs McCartan said in conclusion, “and we’ll fight them to the end.”

The redevelopment of Campsie is an important, thus, emotive issue for all those involved.

From the road users fed up with the regular congestion, to the families who have lived there for generations, to the businesses whose livelihoods depend on the economic wellbeing of the area, everyone has their vision of what would make the area a better space.

So, while temperatures understandably rose during Tuesday evening’s meeting, there was a unifying sense that everyone in attendance, council, traders and residents, want the best for the area.

It is now up to them all to figure out, together, what ‘the best’ will look like.