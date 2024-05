Translink has announced that come Monday that most fares on Metro, NI Railways and Ulsterbus will be raised.

The majority of passengers will see their fares increase by six per-cent on bus and ten per-cent on rail. This decision does not impact on cross border coach and rail fares.

Translink have said that they would like to ‘encourage’ users to avail of heir range of discounted tickets and promotional fares. 25 per-cent discount will also continue to be available on travel after 9.30am on rail and Ulsterbus local services.

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Operations also highlighted discounts for young people said, “We are maintaining the 50 per-cent discount along with free access to the yLink card for all 16 to 23 year olds. With over 60 per-cent more yLink journeys made over the last year, this special deal is helping many more young people to travel on bus and rail services, and make their money go further.

“We have also taken the opportunity to simplify Smartlink fares for Metro/Glider making it easier for our customers. Using Smartlink passengers will simply pay a £2 fare for any standard adult journey, saving for most people, over 10 per-cent compared to paying cash. The dayLink, mLink and contactless day tickets, will also move to £4.00 for all day travel.”

He added, “We remain confident that bus and train travel is still the most attractive and cost-effective travel choice especially when compared to increasing private motoring costs.

“Combined with the many wider health and wellbeing benefits of sustainable travel, it’s also an easy way we can all do our bit for the climate crisis and improve air quality for a better-connected society for all”, Ian concluded.”

Passengers can find out more about the best ticket for their travel needs at www.translink.co.uk/faresrevision<http://www.translink.co.uk/faresrevision.