TRANSPORT workers in Tyrone took part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, demanding a cost-of-living pay increase.

The strike affected all bus and rail services across Northern Ireland, with no services operating throughout the day, and marked the first bus and rail strike since 2015.

Three unions conducted coordinated strike ballots, resulting in overwhelming support for industrial action. Unite bus workers voted 96.5 per-cent in favour of a strike, GMB Translink workers voted 95.6 per-cent and SIPTU members voted 93.1 per-cent.

The industrial action followed the rejection of a pay freeze proposal, equivalent to an 11 per-cent real-terms pay cut when considering Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation.

A meeting between the unions and the permanent secretary of the Department for Infrastructure highlighted the austerity budget imposed by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, as the primary issue.

A spokesperson for Unite emphasised the severity of the cost-of-living crisis for workers in Tyrone, stating that attempting to impose a pay freeze is “sickening.”

“This the worst cost of living crisis for workers in decades,” they added.

“In taking strike action, our members can be confident of the full and continuing support of Unite.”

Translink, responding to the situation, outlined that they did not receive a budget for a pay offer from the Department for Infrastructure, attributing the issue to the austerity budget.

They also urged unions not to take action that could exacerbate financial pressures on Translink and disrupt services relied upon by passengers, including schoolchildren.

The spokesperson highlighted the potential impact on businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors during the festive period.

“While we understand and recognise the concerns that have led to our trade union colleagues’ decision to vote in favour of industrial action, we have engaged with our unions and reiterated our position.

“We have urged our union colleagues not to take action which could further exacerbate the financial pressures on Translink, will disrupt services that so many of our passengers rely on, will impact on school children and could damage the livelihoods of many businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors who depend on the busy Christmas period.”