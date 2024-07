THIS summer marks 50 years since the abduction and brutal murder of Trillick councillor Patsy Kelly.

To honour his memory, a series of poignant events under the title ‘Trillick Remembers’ will take place on Saturday, July 20.

The commemoration will begin with an anniversary Mass at St Macartan’s Church in Trillick, followed by refreshments in Fr Matt Hall. At noon, a Memorial Walk to Brougher Mountain, which overlooks the village, will occur.

The day-long tribute will conclude with a music seisiun in Packie’s Bar in the town.

Sinn Fein councillor, Stephen McCann emphasised the importance of remembering the tragic events of 1974 and honouring Mr Kelly’s memory.

“Very many people in the Trillick area will well remember what happened on those summer days 50 years ago,” he said.

“These events will be an opportunity to look back, recall what happened and to reflect on the fight for justice that the Kelly family has experienced during the intervening half-century.”

A member of Omagh District Council at the time, Patsy Kelly was shot dead after being abducted in July, 1974.

After a massive search, the 35-year-old’s body was found weeks later in a lake.

No one has ever been convicted over the killing.

In 2023, a fresh inquest into Mr Kelly’s murder was granted but was unable to proceed due to the introduction of controversial legislation halting all legacy inquests.

This followed a damning report by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, Marie Anderson, who concluded that the conduct of police officers involved in the investigation amounted to ‘collusive behaviour.’