Trump v Harris Tyrone voters make their case

We are now very close to what is being heralded as one of the most important elections in history – Trump v Harris 2024.

With its flair for drama, controversy and unpredictability, US politics is seldom a low-key affair. Almost every time voters go to the ballot box, the stakes seems higher than ever. But this year the hype seems justified.

Internally, the US faces a homelessness crisis, high unemployment, a gangsterish pharmaceutical industry, and a population which, despite seeming at its most polarised since the Civil War, has by no means reached rock bottom in terms of ideological enmity.

Advertisement

On a global stage, America once again finds itself in a cold war with Russia; only this time their eastern adversaries have the backing of China.

Alongside and entangled with all that, there is the spiraling situation in the Middle East, which it seems the US will have a big part to play in either deescalating or inflaming.

Suffice to say, what voters do tomorrow matters for us all.

So, with all that and more in mind, WeAreTyrone has spoken with two local people whose votes will help determine who becomes the next president of the United States.

WHILE most local people struggle to understand the appeal that underpins Donald Trump’s support base, Conor Duncan does not.

In fact, not only does the Omagh man get it, he is on-board with it.

Advertisement

Conor was born in New York, making him a US citizen and, most importantly, an eligible voter.

Recently, he exercised his democratic right, by way of postal vote, marking the ballot sheet in favour of the former president.

“I’ve already voted ‘Trump,’ which I know is hard for people here to understand. But for me he is the right man for the job,” said Conor.

The Omagh man said his decision to vote for Trump was primarily based on a belief the Republican strongman’s first presidency was one that transformed America for the better.

“I was in New York during Trump’s first presidency and everybody was saying how much better the city was because of it. Unemployment was down, the economy was stronger, and living standards were up.

“Since Biden came into office, things have went backwards. My father still lives there and he said that there has been a visible decline in the city over the last four years.

And I wouldn’t even blame that on Biden, really. He is just a figurehead. It is the Democratic party behind him that have made the mess.”

When asked whether the numerous scandals and controversies associated with Trump complicated his choice of who to vote for, Conor was open.

“The personal stuff, not so much. The Stormy Daniels thing, for example, happened a long time ago, and I don’t think it really bears on his ability to govern.

“As for the dirty documents, that was worse; but I’m not sure just how much he understood the gravity of what he was doing.

“And, I’ll be honest, the January 6 Capitol Riots were really bad. He sort of incited it and didn’t do a lot to get it stopped. But, again, claiming that an election was rigged after you’ve lost is now the done-thing in presidential elections. Remember Hillary blaming Russian meddling in 2016? People act like he is the only person that does these things, but there is already a tradition of most of this stuff in Washington.”

Concluding, Conor mused on the disconnect between the Irish and British public and the way politics is done in America.

“We have no room for humour in our politics. It’s all so serious. That’s not necessarily bad but it’s different. Americans treat politics like a reality show; it’s entertainment. That is why Trump thrives. He is the epitome of that style of politics.

“But beneath the outlandish showmanship, there is a man who knows how to get the job done.

DESPITE serving as vice president for the last four years, many people paused for a moment when Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden’s replacement in the race against Donald Trump.

However, Omagh native, New York attorney and Harris-voter Roisin McCaughey has told the TyroneHerald that many now see the vice president as a ‘formidable challenge’ to the former president’s re-election.

“I’m sincerely hoping that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz (her vice president) win the race.

“I think they are the best candidates for the job and, while I might not agree with all of their policies, I trust that they have America’s best interest at heart.

“I believe they want to unite the country and that is the most important thing right now,” said Roisin.

Like many who will be – or already have – voted for Harris, Roisin’s vote is based as much on her fear of a Trump victory as it is in her belief in Harris.

“Kamala brings a sense of hope. Not only would she be the first female president, but she seems to be the most rational candidate. She’s competent, presidential, a good role model, and, as a woman, I also like how she isn’t running her campaign on the basis that she will be the first female president – there’s actually been very little mention of that, and I think that’s actually a smart strategic move by the Democrats.

“As well as that, I think Trump is a loose canon. He’s extremely unpredictable and I don’t think he cares about the people who are voting for him.”

However, despite the scorn she has for the former businessman and reality television star, Roisin understands, at least in part, why some people vote for him.

“Trump’s base isn’t just ‘crazy extremists’. A lot of the people who support him are part of groups that have felt – and actually been – marginalised in recent years. For example, the Democrats have been a pretty elite, east coast, college educated party for a while now, which isn’t representative of a lot of the country. To most people in the blue collar Midwest states, that couldn’t be more alien.”

Roisin concluded, “This whole experience of this election cycle has been crazy. The news channels have political allegiances and the vitriole never stops. In New York, you’ll see stalls on the street selling all kinds of Harris-Walz merchandise. Flags are flying in gardens and people have bumper stickers embossed, ‘I voted early’.

“Anyway, I really hope Kamala does it. If Trump gets in, I fully expect a bull in a china shop.”