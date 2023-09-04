Two arrested in relation to Omagh hijacking

Police investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Omagh on May 6 have arrested two men as part of their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Wilson said, “The two men, who are both aged 57, were arrested under the Terrorism Act following searches conducted in the Omagh area this morning (Monday). The two men have been taken into custody for questioning.

Masked men claiming to be from the IRA held a motorist at gunpoint and forced to drive the item to the town’s PSNI station on May 6.

They told the victim a timer had already been set and that he had 20 minutes to take it to the barracks, previous courts heard.

A fake device recovered from the boot of the car after it was abandoned at the police base contained a gas canister, 24-hour mechanical timer switch, adhesive tape and fireworks in a plastic tube.

The injured party then drove the vehicle to Omagh police station.

Police investigations continue and ask anyone with information which could be of assistance with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2015 06/05/2023, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal athttps://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1.