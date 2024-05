TWO cars have been targeted in petrol bomb attacks in Tyrone, one in Fivemiletown and the other in Killyman.

Both attacks took place in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

The PSNI’s Sergeant Fletcher explained, “At approximately 3.25am we received a report of a car on fire in the Spout Road area of Fivemiletown.

“A window of the vehicle had been broken and bottles containing an accelerant were discovered inside.

“A second report was received at approximately 3.40am, of another car on fire in the Epsey Park area of Killyman.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and discovered a petrol bomb inside.

“Serious damage had been caused to the vehicle.”

Police are treating both incidents as arson, however they not believe them to be linked.

Sergeant Fletcher continued, “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either attack or to anyone with CCTV, door-bell or other footage that could assist enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 108 of 30/05/24.”