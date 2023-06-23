Two hospitalised following RTC in Artigarvan

Police attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a van in the Berryhill Road outside Artigarvan at approximately 10.25am yesterday, Thursday, June 22.
Two people were taken to hospital where they received treatment for minor injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 604 of 22/06/23.
