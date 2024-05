TYRONE GAA joint-manager Feargal Logan says that he is taking ‘small steps back into society and back into life’ after suffering a no-warning stroke in February.

The 55-year-old had been absent from the sidelines since falling ill at home on the morning of Tyrone’s Division One clash against Derry on February 14.

In an interview with the BBC’s Aileen Moynagh, the Stewartstown native has revealed that he had ‘no warning’ before falling ill with a stroke. He explained that his legs felt ‘very heavy’ as he got to the top of the stars that Sunday morning but that he didn’t have a lot of the classic symptoms associated with a stroke.

However, the stroke affected the balance centre of his brain, and since being discharged from hospital, he has been getting home rehabilitation from the Southern Health Trust’s Community Stroke Team.

Mr Logan is still affected by fatigue, and is keen to press home the message that no-one should ever take their health for granted.

“The biggest message, and maybe I’m guilty of it, is you think you’re invincible and none of us quite are. Don’t underestimate or disregard anything that could be serious,” he said.

“The thought, which I would have had plenty of times, was ‘it’ll never happen to me’ – so just be cautious and careful.”

Mr Logan, a solicitor by profession, also expressed hope that he can play a fuller role in society as his recovery continues.

And in another positive step, he travelled with the Tyrone team for Saturday’s All-Ireland group stage opener against Donegal.

“In the immortal words of the late Art McRory, ‘It’s a disease and there is no cure’.

“In one sense it is a focus, and it’s a good environment to be about.” He continued, “If I’m fit and able, it’s a lot better than sitting in this room here watching it on TV and nearly breaking the TV a few times. I hope to dip my toes back in here as we go forward and it’s small steps with everything in life now.

“Hopefully we’ll see where the football fits into all that.”