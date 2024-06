A CABRAGH care home is under new ownership, it has been announced.

Glenview, which offers accommodation for up to 45 residents and boasts extensive facilities, has been acquired by the Sanville Group, which operates care homes in Tyrone, Fermanagh and Armagh.

All existing Glenview staff will be retained, and additional staff recruited, bringing the Sanville Group’s total workforce to more than 250 employees.

Glenview manager, Kirsty McCammon, said they were ‘thrilled’ to be joining the Sanville Group.

She said, “After 35 successful years under the leadership of Mr and Mrs Gregg, we’re excited for this new chapter.

“Together, we see the potential for continued growth in resident care and the creation of exciting staff development opportunities, all in line with Sanville Group’s high standards.”

The new owners say they plan to carry out facility upgrades and modernisation, similar to projects undertaken at other care homes within the Sanville Group portfolio.

They also plan to invest in ongoing training and development opportunities for all Glenview’s caregivers, nurses and support staff.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome the Glenview community into the Sanville Group family,” said Sharon Loane, operational director at Sanville Group. “Glenview’s dedication to resident wellbeing mirrors our own, facilitating a smooth transition for everyone. Together, we’ll build on Glenview’s strong foundation and create an even more enriching environment for all residents and staff.”

The smooth integration of Glenview is further ensured by the Sanville Group’s head office in Moy, which will provide ongoing support to the Glenview team.