Tyrone fish kill ‘frustrating and regrettable’ says Minister

THE Agricultural Minister, Andrew Muir, has described as ‘deeply frustrating and regrettable’ the discovery of more than 4000 dead fish on the Glenmornan River near Artigarvan last month.

The Loughs Agency said that the fish which perished included salmonid species of all year classes.

The incident was one of two serious fish kills in Tyrone during recent weeks. Several thousand fish were also killed at Cranny Burn, which flows into the Camowen through Omagh town centre.

Local anglers have said that the full extent of that fish kill was unable to be assessed asmany of the fish were carried further downstream due to the heavy rain and excess water in the rivers at the time.

Investigations into this incident are also continuing to take place.

In an answer to a Stormont assembly question from West Tyrone, Mr Muir said that the investigation into the Glenmornan incident was being taken forward by the Loughs Agency and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

He confirmed that the potentials sources of the pollution have been identified and statutory samples collected.

In response, West Tyrone SDLP MLA, Daniel McCcrossan said it was essentialfor the Lough Agency and NIA fully investigate the incident.

“If evidence of wrong-doing is proven, those responsible must be held to account,” he added.

“The aim also must be to learn lessons to stop incidents like this happening in the future.”