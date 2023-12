Matthew McGuigan, a young man who has been at the fore of Kildress Wolfe Tones for a number of years, has passed away in Australia.

News of the footballer’s death has come as a terrible shock to his friends and family, as well as the wider Tyrone GAA community.

McGuigan, whose raw talent as a scorer has been undeniable throughout his career, was a focal point for the Tones’ team that won the Tyrone Junior Championship in 2020.

Earlier this evening, his brother Darragh McGuigan posted a few short, heartbreaking lines on social media.

“Forever young, love you forever. Very grateful to have you as a brother for 27 years of my life, don’t know how this has happened or why I’ll never understand.”

Details regarding funeral arrangements will follow.