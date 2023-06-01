This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Tyrone guests among Big Lunch volunteers who meet Charles and Camilla

  • 1 June 2023
Tyrone guests among Big Lunch volunteers who meet Charles and Camilla
The King is pictured with Kim Ashton from Clogher at a very special celebration at Enniskillen Castle in Fermanagh, which saw The King and Queen honour people volunteering in their communities and celebrating the rich heritage of Fermanagh. The Big Lunch is an idea from Eden Project made possible by National Lottery and this event comes just ahead of the Month of Community which runs throughout June, for more information, visit www.TheBigLunch.com
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 June 2023
