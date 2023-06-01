Tyrone guests among Big Lunch volunteers who meet Charles and Camilla

Several Tyrone people were among the guests at a special celebration ‘Big Lunch’ held at Enniskillen Castle last Thursday as part of a royal visit to the area by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Those invited to meet the Royals were being honoured for their hard work and dedication as volunteers in their communities.

Among those in attendance was Kim Ashton from Clogher and Andy Patton BEM from Sion Mills.

The volunteers had the wonderful opportunity to join in with a very special Big Lunch, where Their Majesties spoke to community organisers from across the North, found out more about the roles they play in their communities and thanked them for their support for their Coronation Big Lunch this year.

They also spent time connecting with other Big Lunch organisers from across the North, with the group discussing experiences, advice and highlights from their Big Lunches and volunteering work over the years.

“We’ve been hosting The Big Lunch for roughly eight years and last year we moved it back to the Bog Hall, Sion Mills,” explained Andy Patton.

“We had a fantastic response. Having people together to share food, music and company is what it is all about.

“Roughly 30 people attended and I come from a mixed community and know the importance and value of living in a settled community.

“Our next Big Lunch is on June 28 and we are encouraging people from the wider district to come along and enjoy.”

Kim Ashton spoke of the importance of local support and how it boosts good community relations saying, “We held our first Big Lunch event this year in Ballygawley on May 6 working with two community groups, Annahoe district and Fivemiletown district.

“It was a glorious day with over 2000 in attendance and we want to thank the huge volunteer community effort for working in partnership that made the day a huge success.

“Without the funding and sponsorship from local businesses and public agencies this event could not have happened.

“This boosted good community relationships in the Clogher Valley and created a new working group to use this as way plan more strategic events.”

Also in attendance was Ruby Cutler, whose mum Carina made the Royal cake. Ruby was more than happy to take credit for her and her mums baking efforts, so much so, she told the King himself, “I maded that cake so I did, I made it.”

Hosted in the spectacular Enniskillen Castle, where a special Coronation Big Lunch was held earlier this month, the event was also a fine chance for The King and Queen to reflect on the rich heritage of the area and meet other people throughout the community who give their time to voluntary, environmental and heritage projects.