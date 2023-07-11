Tyrone Twelfth of July information

AS tomorrow swiftly approaches, WeAreTyrone have assembled a comprehensive guide with everything you need to know this twelfth of July. The 333rd Battle of the Boyne celebrations kick off tomorrow with three parades taking place in Dungannon, Clogher and Dromore.

Dungannon Hosted by Killyman District Orange Order, platform proceedings will begin at 12 noon. The main parade will the commence at 1pm with the Lodge and bands returning to the field as normal afterwards.

After the parade returns to the field there will be a time of family entertainment before the return parade leaves the field at approximately 3:30pm..

Clogher

The parade will commence on Station Road at 12.15pm, hosted by the Fivemiletown District Orange Order. It will make its way through the town to the Demonstration field.

Bands and Lodge members will first assemble at the Livestock Mart Car Park. The procession on leaving the car park will make its way along Station Road, turning right unto Main Street.

The parade will proceed along Main Street leaving the town on the Fivemiletown Road and moving to Dunwoody’s Hill – adjacent to the cricket pitch.

The return parade will retrace the route concluding at the Mart car park. Platform proceedings will begin at 2.15pm and the return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.15pm.

Parking is available at The Mart on Station Road and disabled parking will be at suitable locations along the route on a first-come, first-served basis. Local diversions will be in place until the parade has concluded and motorists travelling southbound to Enniskillen will be diverted at Ballygawley Roundabout towards Omagh, then to Fintona and Tempo. Motorists travelling northbound towards Ballygawley will be diverted at Fivemiletown. Those wishing to trade along the route must have a valid Street Traders License issued by Mid Ulster District Council.

Dromore Hosted by Fintona District Lodge No.8, the paraders will assemble at Kildrum Cross on the Omagh road.

The parade, which is approximately two miles, will move off from the assembly field on the Omagh Road at 12.30pm.

It will follow a route along Omagh Road, Main Street, Galbally Road to demonstration field at Trillick/Fintona road junction.

The platform proceedings in the field will get underway at 2pm and return parade will move off at 4pm.

There will be various organisations catering in both fields and along the route.

Dromore will be closed to all through traffic, with the parade scheduled to move off from the Omagh Road at 12pm, before travelling along Main Street, Galbally Road and Church Field at the junction with Fintona Road.

And closed again as the return parade gets underway at 4pm.

Traffic travelling from Enniskillen to Omagh will be affected by the closures, and road users are advised to travel via Kesh. Approved parking will be available on the Omagh Road.

Police officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays, they have have asked motorists to seek another route if you are not attending a parade.