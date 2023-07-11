Tyrone Twelfth of July information

Police have advised motorists in Dungannon that no parking will be facilitated along the A29 road, between the junctions of Ranfurly Road and Wellington Road, and the Gortmerron Link Road junction.
Instead, parking will be available in the Lord Northland Memorial Park, and in local car parks. Diversions will be in place around the town and along the parade route.
The PSNI have also asked that drivers leave extra time to complete their journeys safely.
Parking is available at The Mart on Station Road and disabled parking will be at suitable locations along the route on a first-come, first-served basis.
Local diversions will be in place until the parade has concluded and motorists travelling southbound to Enniskillen will be diverted at Ballygawley Roundabout towards Omagh, then to Fintona and Tempo.
Motorists travelling northbound towards Ballygawley will be diverted at Fivemiletown.
Those wishing to trade along the route must have a valid Street Traders License issued by Mid Ulster District Council.
Dromore will be closed to all through traffic, with the parade scheduled to move off from the Omagh Road at 12pm, before travelling along Main Street, Galbally Road and Church Field at the junction with Fintona Road.
And closed again as the return parade gets underway at 4pm.
Traffic travelling from Enniskillen to Omagh will be affected by the closures, and road users are advised to travel via Kesh. Approved parking will be available on the Omagh Road.
Police officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays, they have have asked motorists to seek another route if you are not attending a parade.
