THE Ulster Unionist Party is seeking a new leader following Doug Beattie’s resignation earlier this week after three years at the helm.

The party’s officers convened on Tuesday to outline the selection process, with a deadline for nominations set for 4.30pm on Friday, August 30. An extraordinary general meeting has been scheduled for September 14 to finalise or elect the new leader.

Mr Beattie’s tenure has left a mixed legacy, particularly in West Tyrone, where his leadership style was criticised.

Advertisement

He faced backlash over his handling of Ian Marshall’s candidacy for the 2022 Assembly election, which led to local councillor Andy McKane’s replacement and subsequent suspension of Alderman Derek Hussey for his vocal opposition.

Mr Hussey, speaking to the UH, expressed concerns about Beattie’s perceived lack of appreciation for Unionist views west of the River Bann. He hopes the party will elect a new leader “who understands the diverse perspectives within the UUP.”

“Unionism in the west is more conservative, and while Mr Beattie had his views, it’s important that the new leader reflects a broad range of opinions,” Mr Hussey said.

Although Mr Hussey believes potential candidates from the west could emerge, he refrained from speculating on specific individuals.