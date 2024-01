UNPAID carers whose loved ones receive temporary respite care at a facility in Tyrone have been left ‘deeply hurt’ by the Southern Trust’s decision to suspend services.

Woodlawn House, which typically provides short breaks of around a week for adults with a learning disability, recently cancelled normal operations, leaving many local families scrambling to make other arrangements.

Though the decision has proven controversial since it was announced, the Trust has said resources had to be taken away from the eight-bed facility and redirected towards ‘intensive individual support’.

However, despite their justification, Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Colm Gildernew, has branded the cancellation ‘disgraceful’.

“It’s disgraceful that the Southern Trust has cancelled unpaid carer respite in Woodlawn House Dungannon at short notice, due to a lack of space.

“As chair of the All-Party Assembly for Carers and local MLA, I know firsthand that these respite facilities are a lifeline for unpaid carers who are looking after their loved ones 24/7 and I have read the recent report conducted by CarersNI & ESRC (2023), stating that unpaid carers across the North save our HSC and economy £5.8 billion in care costs each year.

“Carers play a vital role in our society and their contribution must be recognised and their needs met.

“The Southern Trust must do better in supporting all their service users and carers.

“We must immediately tackle this problem with much-needed investment and political accountability, which is being denied by the DUP’s blockade of the Executive.”

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, a spokesperson for the Southern Trust said, “Unfortunately, from mid-December 2023, we have been unable to facilitate Learning Disability short breaks in Woodlawn House. We apologise for any distress caused and fully appreciate the impact of changes to short breaks on the lives of our service users and their carers.

“Our staff are in contact with carers to update them on the situation and we are working to find options that will allow us to resume the short breaks service at Woodlawn as quickly as possible. All carers are encouraged to contact their keyworker to explore other flexible short break options to further support them in their caring role during this time.”

Meanwhile, Mr Gildernew has said that the Southern Trust has agreed to attend an emergency meeting, however, at the time of writing, no date and time for the sit-down has been set.