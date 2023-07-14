Unprecedented demand’ for uniform exchange services

With average prices of school uniforms in the Omagh district costing in excess of £350, a local uniform exchange program has revealed that demand for their services is ‘four times higher’ than last year.

Omagh Uniform Exchange says the situation has been exacerbated by the cost of living crisis and the loss of the NI ‘holiday hunger’ payment, which entitled parents of children eligible for free school meals £27 per fortnight during school holidays.

The Omagh Uniform Exchange is run by a volunteer group which has uniforms in stock from over 60

local primary and post-primary schools.

This year, the group is not only aiming to provide free quality second hand school uniforms – but they have also set-up a new ‘Pencil Case Pack Appeal’ which will provide new stationery, free-of-charge, to children who need it.

The program has already received donations from local businesses, including Omagh Credit Union, which donated £500.

The Uniform Exchange has said that more than 250 people have already enquired about the program since it was first announced just last weekend.

Due to demand, they are looking for more businesses and individuals to donate to this worthy cause.

Founders of the Omagh Uniform Exchange, Cathy McNamee and Dawn Little, told the UH that local parents are already ‘struggling to make ends meet’ before forking out hundreds of pounds to ensure their children are properly equipped

for school.

They said, “Year-on-year, we are seeing demand for the exchange service – and not just double demand, but quadruple.

“It’s all sorts of people using the service, not just those who are out of work.

“Even those who are employed are struggling to pay for a new uniform.”

Cathy and Dawn said the cost of sending their kids to school is putting parents under significant financial distress.

They added, “The average cost for a uniform in Omagh is £351.46, which includes a PE kit and shoes – the basic requirements.

“The maximum for a uniform grant is just £93.60, which is not even in line with the rest of the UK.

“Children needed to be kitted out in the correct PE gear, and they need the proper uniform, but these prices are putting parents under massive financial strain.

“Even families where both parents are out working are finding it hard to make ends meet.”

To avail of the Omagh Uniform Exchange, you can do so by contacting the group on Facebook or through their website omaghuniformexchange.com.

The Exchange is not taking any more donations for uniforms at the minute, but a second summer donor window will open in August.

l If you wish to make a monetary donation, you can do so via their Just Giving page which is used to pay for the running costs of the volunteer group.