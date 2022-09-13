‘Urgent’ need for foster carers sparks new appeal

AN appeal has been launched to help meet the ‘urgent’ need for foster homes.

HSC NI Foster Care is making an urgent appeal for more foster carers in the Western area to come forward and offer safe and nurturing homes for children and young people following a sharp decline in applications.

Currently, around 699 children and young people are in care in the Western area – the highest number ever recorded and this figure continues to grow.

More foster carers would allow more children to be placed with families where they can grow, learn and reach their potential.

A shortage of foster carers means that children and young people may have to travel significant distances to school, and even have to move outside their local community, away from their school, family and friends, and miss out on enjoying their hobbies and interests.

Catherine McKevitt, head of service for fostering in the Western area said, “The sharp decline in applications has led to a current shortage of available foster carers in the Western area for children of all ages.

“We really need more foster carers to come forward to help meet the needs of many children requiring urgent and immediate homes.”

Catherine continued, “Fostering is a challenging yet immensely rewarding experience, and foster carers often describe it as the best thing they’ve ever done.

“People often think they can’t foster because they are single, work, or are too old, but none of these things matter. People from all walks of life can foster – don’t rule yourself out.

“If you are resilient, flexible and have the energy, time and commitment to become a foster carer, please come along to our information sessions to talk to our experienced social workers and foster carers and hear about the range of support which we offer all our foster carers.”

‘open heart’

Maggie Crawford has been fostering for over ten years in the Western Trust area. She first went along to an information event and said this was a great first step to becoming a foster carer.

Maggie said, “The qualities you need to be a foster carer are an open heart, an open mind, kindness, empathy and patience.

“Within the Trust they offer you lots of support, lots of different types of training, you are never alone in the process of fostering.

“If you can change one child’s life, if you can give them safety, security, warmth, a roof over their head, food on the table and clothes on their back.. do it… put yourself forward and see what happens.”

The information sessions are being held both virtually and face to face throughout the Western area on:

* September 13, 7.30-8.30pm – Virtual Fostering information event

* October 6, 7.30- 8.30pm – Virtual fostering information event

* October 11, 7.30- 8.30pm – Virtual Information event for fostering teenagers

* November 8, 7.30-9pm – Fostering Information Event at Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

* December 7.30-8.30pm – Virtual Fostering Information Event.

There is no need to register, everyone welcome. Please see Western Health and Social Care Trust Facebook page for sign in details for our virtual events.

If you are interested in becoming a foster carer, or just want to find out more about what is involved, call HSC NI Foster Care on 0800 0720 137 or visit adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net.