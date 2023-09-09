Victim of Castlderg stabbing to be buried on Monday

The funeral details of father-of-one Conor Browne have been released after he died following a stabbing in Castlederg last weekend.

Conor’s remains will repose in his family home in Strabane from 10am on Saturday, September 9.

The funeral will take place on Monday, September 11 where the cortege will leave the family home at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Drumnabey where he will then be buried in the adjoining Churchyard.

The family have requested privacy from 10pm to 10am as well as on the morning of the funeral.

Mr Browne passed way on Monday after he was stabbed on the previous Saturday during a night out with friends.

Two men have since been arrested and charged for the murder.