A VIGIL will take place this evening (7pm) at Kildress GAA Grounds in Gortacladdy in memory of their fallen GAA star Matthew McGuigan.

There has been widespread shock and sadness since it emerged on Saturday evening that Matthew McGuigan, a supremely talented gaelic footballer, died suddenly in Sydney, less than a week after arrriving in Australia with his girlfriend Clodagh.

Countless GAA clubs have passed their condolences onto Matthew’s family and Kildress Wolfe Tones, with whom the young talent was a great servent and respected leader.

Matthew became the captain of the club two years ago as well as playing a key role in securing the club’s success in the Tyrone Junior Championship in 2020.

In a statement published last night on their social media channels, Kildress paid tribute to McGuigan:

“Our Club and Parish are now dark places following the totally traumatising death of our so dear Mattie McGuigan.

“Our shining light and Captain on the field of play, Mattie maintained those unrivalled standards off it. He managed underage teams, helped with events, sat on our Committee, represented our players, sold tickets across Ulster in our record-breaking draw, and even chaired the elections at last week’s AGM.

“And all with the class, style, wisdom, good-naturedness, humour and integrity that others take decades to develop – if ever. Gifted with talent that he then carried so well.