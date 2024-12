A vigil will be held in Omagh next week in memory of the large number of women killed in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Since 2020, 24 women have been violently killed in Northern Ireland.

Many of them were killed in their own homes.

The Omagh vigil will be held at the Oasis Plaza in the town centre at 4pm on Tuesday, December 10.

Among the women killed in recent years was Cookstown woman Una Noone.

The 77-year-old grandmother was found dead in bed in her home in June 2022.

Her son Barry Noone, who shared an address with her, was arrested at the scene.

Noone admitted he was responsible for her death but denied murder.

He later admitted the charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility which was accepted by the Crown due to his mental state at the time.

He is currently in custody.