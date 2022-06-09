Vintage rally to be held in aid of Marie Curie

THE Omagh Friends of Marie Curie classic drive 2022 is scheduled for this Saturday at 2pm.

Owners of classic cars and vintage tractors are invited to take part in the charity event, the proceeds of which go towards palliative care for the terminally ill.

All participants/vehicles will meet at Omagh County Primary School at 1pm for registration to happen. Vehicles will then drive the following route: Campsie Road, Killyclogher Road, Old Mountfield Road, Mountjoy Road, Drumagh Avenue, Dublin Road and Great Northern Road.

Cars will take the A5 to Newtownstewart and return to the Industrial Estate at Omagh escorted by the PSNI.

Tractors will take the Dromore Road, Lammy, Culmore, Brookmount, Great Northern Road to the Industrial Estate where they will stop to regroup. All vehicles to return to via the Great Northern Road to the traffic lights, turning left down Railway link Road, left to James Street, George’s Street, High Street, Market Street and Campsie.

The rally will finish at Omagh County Primary School, Campsie where vehicles may be parked under supervision while participants can avail of light refreshment kindly sponsored by ABC Turbo clean upstairs in Charlie’s Bar.

In order to take part, all vehicles must be registered with organisers prior to the event’s start time.