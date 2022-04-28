Voters ‘disenfranchised’ by debate decision says Independent candidate

SUPPORTERS of Independent election candidate Paul Gallagher stormed the Alley Theatre yesterday in protest at his exclusion from an election debate.

Mr Gallagher, who is also a sitting councillor, was excluded from the debate which was broadcast in the Alley as part of the Mark Patterson Show on Radio Foyle.

Initially protesting outside the building, with many toots of support from passing motorists, Cllr Gallagher’s supporters took the decision to peacefully enter the Alley, with the aim of disrupting the broadcast and demanding to know why the candidate was not invited.

However, on entering the building, they found all the other doors locked and could only remain in the theatre foyer. After a few moments, most re-emerged outside to continue the protest with a lone protestor remaining inside for the duration of the broadcast.

The furore begun on Monday when Cllr Gallagher contacted Radio Foyle to enquire why he, a long-standing representative of the Strabane people, was not invited to participate in the debate.

He was ‘furious’ at not being allowed to debate the issues which affect the town and has accused the BBC of ‘interfering in the democratic process.’

Speaking to the Chronicle, Cllr Gallagher says, “On learning about the debate, I contacted Radio Foyle to ask why I, a councillor with many years’ services in Strabane, was not invited to participate. The reason given behind my exclusion was because of my vote share, which is something I find preposterous. As a means of appeasement, they did offer me the chance to go on the Radio Foyle breakfast show yesterday morning to debate with a TUV member, an offer I immediately refused. Why would I want to go on and debate with someone from the TUV who has absolutely no mandate in this town or area? In my view, they just wanted a sectarian dogfight.

“At the last council elections, I came third in the poll. That is surely an indication that I have a huge enough mandate to get a seat at the table. Issues such as cost-of-living, the investigation into Noah Donohoe’s death and mining in the area are among many things I have been vocal about and yet I’m not given the chance to voice my opinions with other candidates.

“Other parties who have no democratic presence in the town, will be invited I’m sure, but I’m not allowed. It’s ludicrous. The bottom line is this; I am a democratically elected councillor who knows only too well the plethora of issues affecting Strabane town and a large chunk of people who have diligently supported me have been disenfranchised by this decision.

“Now the debate is over I will be lodging a formal complaint with the BBC, and I would urge everyone who has been supportive of me over the years to do the same.”

The Chronicle contacted the BBC, asking which candidates were invited to the debate and also for a fuller explanation why Cllr Gallagher was excluded.

A spokesperson for the BBC responded, “Relative levels of coverage for different parties and candidates are based, in line with Ofcom’s rules and the BBC’s own Election Guidelines, on evidence of past and current levels of electoral support.

“We take our responsibilities in this area extremely seriously and know the value that audiences attach to the BBC’s fair reporting of the Assembly election.”