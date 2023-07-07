WEATHER: Tyrone can expect heavy thundery showers

A weather warning for heavy, thundery showers has been issued by The Met Office from 11am until 6pm today, Friday, July 7.

It was a cloudy start to this morning, with some early showers in the north and west. These gradually cleared.

As we move toward midday, sunny spells will develop but not without heavy thundery showers also breaking out.

The heavy showers are primarily confined to the west, but they will die out to give a sunny evening, with maximum temperature 21 °C.

Moving into tonight, a dry and an increasingly clear evening and start to the night can be expected. Cloudiness will increase in the early hours with a chance of heavy showers also, with minimum temperature 14 °C.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy morning with a chance of light showers. It will becoming Increasingly sunny in the afternoon with maximum temperature 21 °C.

From Sunday until Tuesday, scattered often heavy showers will appear by day, but it will be mostly dry by night. It will become a little cooler than it has been in recent days.