Welcome for new Stewartstown bus shelters

Two new bus shelters have been installed in Stewartstown by Mid Ulster District Council.

Work has been completed on the shelters at either side of the Hillhead Road at the location of the existing bus stops.

Cllr Niall McAleer said he had been approached by the local community group last year calling for the work to be carried out after several complaints about people not having a dry, safe location to wait on their bus.

The councillor said, “Following a site visit, Translink confirmed that were more than 20 young people waiting at these stops to attend schools in Coalisland, Cookstown, Donaghmore and Dungannon, so it is much welcome that the new shelters are now in place ahead of the new school year in 2023.”

Johnny Rush, chair of Stewartstown Community Group, said local people would be delighted to see the two new bus shelters.

Mr Rush said, “Many local parents and schoolchildren had raised concerns that there was nowhere for them to stand during periods of bad weather and young people were being soaked while waiting on their school buses.

“As a result of this, I attended a site meeting with Cllr McAleer and staff from Mid Ulster Council last year, where we identified two suitable locations for the shelters.”

He added, “I want to express thanks to Mid Ulster District Council for listening to these concerns and getting these new shelters put in place, which will benefit a lot of young people in the bad weather.”