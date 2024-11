THE number of people in West Tyrone who have died from alcohol-specific causes has almost doubled over six years, according to shocking new figures.

The statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show a total of 28 people in West Tyrone were registered as having died from alcohol-specific causes in 2022, up from 17 in 2018.

This is double the number for Fermanagh and South Tyrone where 14 people passed away in 2022, and Mid Ulster where 16 people died in the same year.

Advertisement

A sharp rise in the statistics now means that West Tyrone is on a par with large urban areas such as Derry and Belfast.

But an organisation working to reduce the harm from alcohol in local communities said the reason for the increase remained a mystery, but that rurality can be a factor where people are more isolated and find it harder to access services.

Gary McMichael, from ASCERT, which aims to reduce alcohol and drug-related harm in local communities and has an office in Omagh, said that the rates of deaths per 100,000 of population in Derry, Strabane and Omagh are the highest next to Belfast.

exacerbating

“The impact of the Covid pandemic played a part in exacerbating this problem. Alcohol sales rocketed in 2020 and there was more unregulated home drinking and people using alcohol as a coping mechanism for anxiety, stress and isolation,” he said.

“Coming out of the pandemic, I think there are many more people drinking at levels that are causing them harm and they are at risk of becoming dependent. However, many of them are not ready or willing to change their drinking and we really need to encourage them to change their drinking behaviour to help avoid greater harm or addiction later on.

“The demand for our support is high and we have seen a rise in the number of people coming to us. Alcohol is by far the most common substance we see in addiction services but most people that come to us are only seeking help when things have reached crisis point for them.” Mr McMichael called for more resources to be put towards reducing alcohol harm and crucially reaching people at an earlier stage to prevent them from becoming dependent.

Advertisement

ASCERT is encouraging people to consider the relationship they have with alcohol and has developed a section on its website where anyone who wants to reduce their drinking can get information and self-help.

It also holds a SMART recovery group every Wednesday 11am to 12.30pm in Omagh Library, where anyone in recovery from alcohol or drug use can come for support.