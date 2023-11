A HOST of vital ‘Winter Support Information Events’ are being scheduled for this week and next across the district, as charities brace themselves for an extra busy Christmas period.

Organised by Strabane Community Project Grassroots Social Supermarket, the initiative is designed as a form of support, as more and more local families struggle with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Speaking yesterday (Wednesday), manager at Grassroots, Ursula Doherty said the project is already helping upwards of 100 people per week and demand is expected to grow.

Ms Doherty said, “We already have 100 people every week using our services on a regular basis.

“At a small estimate, we are expecting a 50 per-cent increase in usage on top of that over the winter period. We have noticed that the number of working people with families having to use our services has really increased.”

The remaining events will be held in Park (Learmount Resource Centre, Monday at 5pm), Castlederg (Churchtown Community Association, Wednesday from 11am until 1pm) and Fountain Street Community Development Association (Tuesday December 5 from 11am until 1pm).

“The information events are run in conjunction with the Department for Communities and Derry City and Strabane District Council,” Ms Doherty continued. “We will be giving advice on benefits, tax credits transitioning to Universal Credit, older people services, community transport, crime prevention and general advice to get through this winter.”

She added, “These events are free and open to any member of the public to come along and get support and information.”

For more information on the events, you can go to the Strabane Community Project Facebook page.