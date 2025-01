Work has begun on the £3.2 million upgrade plans for the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.

The extensive upgrade will include a dedicated boxing facility and a multi-use three-court sports hall with accommodation for gymnastics, new changing accommodation, extra storage, and additional car parking spaces.

The upgrade was made possible after the council received an investment of £1,845,000 through Sport NI’s National Lottery funded Multi Facility Fund.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, performed the formal sod-turning at the site.

“The upgrade works will include state-of-the-art facilities for boxing as well as gymnastics equipment, and many other sports will also benefit from the enhanced facilities,” said the Mayor.

“Sport NI have worked closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council along with Disability Sport Northern Ireland to ensure the design is fully inclusive for people with disabilities and meets the requirements of the Inclusive Sports Facility Accreditation.

“This is a facility that everyone in Strabane will be able to use and benefit from.”