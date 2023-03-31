Work on Strule Campus could start next year

WORK on the new Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh may finally start in the spring of 2024.

News that construction on the ground-breaking project could begin next year has been revealed by the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, Mark Browne.

But, it is expected that the date depends on an ongoing procurement process, although this is expected to conclude soon.

Mr Browne met with Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone Órfhlaith Begley and West Tyrone MLA, Nicola Brogan.

“Given the substantial delays to this project, I wanted to seek clarity on the Strule Shared Education Campus, and ensure that it remains a priority for the Department,” Ms Begley said.

“I highlighted the growing frustration by our local school leaders in respect of the substantial delays and the need to maintain the current school sites.”