THE Western Health Trust has said that it is dealing with ‘some workforce challenges’ over its management of three GP practices locally, including Dromore and Trillick.

On one day at the start of this month, it is understood that there was no GP available for patients calling the Dromore and Trillick practice, which has almost 5,500 patients.

The situation on Friday, May 2 caused widespread concerns in the local community. It comes amid ongoing worries about the crisis facing primary health care across the North.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said that currently in the Fermanagh and Omagh area three GP practices are under Trust management.

These are Dromore and Trillick (5,429 clients), Brookborough and Tempo (7,739 clients) and Fintona (6,989 clients).

“The Western Trust continues to work with the SPPG, through the Primary Care Core Group, to deal with some workforce challenges in completing the GP rota across the practices,” the spokesperson added.

Over the past year, the Trust has been working with GP locums to ensure that the needs of the three practices are met on a daily and weekly basis.

‘FRUSTRATED’

West Tyrone councillor, Stephen McCann, said people were often frustrated by the problems that they face trying to obtain a GP appointment.

“Last Tuesday, we as a council met with the Western Trust as part of our health and social care committee.

“We highlighted the challenges being faced by people to the Trust and they acknowledged those,” he said.

“What we now need to see is progress in addressing the challenges which the Trust say that they are facing.

“People need to be assured that a GP is available, as and when required.

“Obviously, the knock-on impact of people not being able to get through to their GP is increased levels of footfall at emergency departments, which stresses the situation even more.

“It is important that they have acknowledged the challenges. We as councillors will be working with the Trust in the days and weeks ahead to ensure that the challenges are successfully met.”