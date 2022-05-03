Workshops ahead of micro-business grant scheme applications

BUSINESSES in Mid Ulster are being urged to sign up for workshops to avail of capital grants for existing micro-enterprises based in a rural area to support them to recover, sustain or grow through DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme.

The scheme opens for applications tomorrow (May 4) and closes at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 31. Grant aid from £500 – £4,999 is available for projects costing up to £20,000.

Businesses interested in applying must attend a pre-application workshop which will take place virtually on the dates and times: Thursday, April 28 – 10am and 7pm, Tuesday, May 3 – 10am and 3pm, Monday, May 16- 10am and 7pm.

Advertisement

To register for a pre-application workshop please email rdp@midulstercouncil.org stating your preferred date and time. Workshops will last approximately one hour in duration.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean said, “The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme can help rural micro businesses, like Mid Ulster Trailers, purchase that piece of equipment, machinery or software that will make a huge difference to their day to day operation, performance and growth.

“In this case, Mid Ulster Trailers were able to purchase a scissor lift that has made a great difference to their production line.

“Why not sign up for a pre-application workshop today and see how your business could benefit from the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme.”

The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) as part of the Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme.