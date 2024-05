A yellow weather warning has been put in place for parts of Tyrone this evening.

The MET Office has said that heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours, causing travel disruptions and, in some places, flooding.

They have indicated that where storms are particularly frequent, 20 to 30 mm of rain may build up over two or three hours.

Frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards in some places.

The warning is only in place for the towns and villages in East Tyrone and ends at 9pm.

For further information, you can visit the Met Office website.