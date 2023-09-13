Young Amira aims to bring home the gold

A STRABANE kickboxer is hoping to bring home the gold when she represents NI at the World Kickboxing Championships in Canada next month.

Eleven-year-old Amira Fadili, a student at Kick Fit Kickboxing gym in the town, has been selected for Team NI to take on the best of the best in her discipline in Calgary in October. Having previously been a cheerleader, Amira swapped pom-poms for boxing gloves, ensuring she is the one being cheered on instead of the other way round.

The first time she has been selected, Amira remains excited at the prospect of representing her country.

The young fighter qualified for Team NI by triumphing in the NI Open Kickboxing Championships; becoming two-time NI Champion in the process – no mean feat, as Amira has only been at the sport for just over a year.

Last weekend Strabane AYE held a bingo fundraiser for Amira, which gathered up £1,000. This, coupled with other activities, should help Amira achieve her first goal of making it to Calgary to compete.

Amira says, “I feel extremely honoured to be able to go and represent NI in Canada. I want to be able to come back saying I’m a three-time world champion.

“I’d love to see my name up in lights, and hope to do Strabane proud and bring home the gold.”

Aodhan Logue, her trainer at Kick Fit Strabane has said that he ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of Amira and what she’s achieved during her short kickboxing tenure and wishes her every success in Calgary.

In closing, Amira and her family would like to thank Aodhan for coaching her to this achievement, and also Strabane AYE for their generous fundraising efforts.