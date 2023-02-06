Young badger caught in snare

AN animal welfare charity says it is “horrified and appalled” after a young female badger was found caught in a snare in a village in Tyrone.

The petrified young badger was discovered by a member of the public, who immediately contacted the USPCA.

Upon being safely retrieved by wildlife rescue officer Phil McCartney, the badger was examined by the USPCA veterinary team who determined that the wounds were superficial and apart from being dehydrated, the animal would make a full recovery.

The badger was kept overnight for treatment and then safely released back into its habitat.

Free-running snares are legal in the North and are primarily used for ‘wildlife management’, targeting the likes of rabbits and foxes. Under the Snares Order (Northern Ireland) 2015, a snare must be checked at least once a day and must not be set ‘in a place or in such manner where an animal caught by the snare is likely to – (a) become fully or partially suspended, or (b) drown’.

While the USPCA were unable to determine the duration for which the badger was entrapped, the depth of the hole it had dug in an attempt to free itself indicated it was over a lengthy period.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA chief operating officer, said, “This is a very distressing case, snares are indiscriminative in nature and over the years we have seen cases of family pets being caught in them. They can cause a great deal of pain and injury to an animal.

“In this instance the PSNI have been informed as badgers are protected by law in Northern Ireland under the Wildlife Order (Northern Ireland) 1985 as amended by the Wildlife and Natural Environment Act (Northern Ireland) 2011. It is a criminal offence to cause harm to these animals.”

She added, “We’re very grateful to the member of the public who made us aware of this badger and assisted in its recovery and re-release.”

The USPCA would urge the public to report incidents like this to the PSNI and or to speak to a member of the charity’s team on 028 30251000.