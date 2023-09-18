Young girl assaulted by group of youths in Omagh

POLICE appeal for information following an incident which saw a young girl assaulted by a group of youths at the Grange park in Omagh on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said, “Police in Omagh are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Saturday September 16 at the Grange Park, Omagh, around 18:30 hours.

“A young girl was assaulted by a group of youths.

“Police are aware a number of parents may have saw this assault and stopped it. If you were in the area and can provide any information to assist police, please contact 101 quoting CC1350 16/09/23.”