Young Killyclogher footballer loses life in Curr Road collision

TYRONE GAA has been plunged into mourning with the sad news that promising young Killyclogher footballer John Rafferty has died following a traffic accident last night.

The two-vehicle collusion occurred on the Curr Road near Beragh, police have confirmed, and Rafferty is the third person since August to lose his life on the notorious A5 stretch of road.

Mr Rafferty was a talented gaelic footballer who captained Killyclogher to the Tyrone Minor Championship title in 2019. He was part of the Tyrone U-20 panel that played in a delayed All-Ireland semi-final clash against Dublin in 2020.

He also made regular appearances for the Killyclogher senior team, recently playing in their Division One final defeat to Trillick.

The A5 road has now claimed the lives of 45 people since 2006. It was shut in both directions overnight as result of the latest accident, and it has since been reopened.

Killyclogher GAA have also released a heartfelt statement paying tribute to Rafferty in the wake of his passing:

“John started playing for our club at a young age where his talent, effort and attitude made him stand out as an exceptional player. Indeed, he captained his Primary School, St. Mary’s, in the Donnelly Cup. He developed as a special footballer over the next few years and John went on to captain our Minor team which annexed the County Championship in 2019. His winning-captain’s speech in Loughmacrory that day was quite remarkable and showed a level of maturity and leadership that defied his young age.

“John’s talents subsequently led him to make his Killyclogher Senior Football team debut the next year, and was recognised at County level when he was brought into the 2020 Tyrone U20 panel. He also represented the Tyrone U20s in 2021. Only two weeks ago, John played in the Tyrone Senior League Final where he performed with his usual exceptionally high levels of skill, determination and effort. “Although a younger member of the senior squad, John was admired and respected by all involved because of the pure honesty of his performances, whether that was in training or in matches. Although supremely focused in training and match situations, never settling for anything below the best, John was full of fun which will leave a massive gap in our club.