Youth worker wins heart of a generation

THE late Jayne Abernethy was one of May and Noel Abernethy’s ten children, including John and Mary who died in infancy.

Jayne attended the Convent of Mercy Primary School, Dungannon and later St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore.

After first graduating from the University of Wales, Wrexham in Youth and Communications Education, she furthered her studies in the University of Birmingham, achieving a masters in Adult Education.

After graduation Jayne had a long career working with young people and the wider community.

She dedicated her life to helping others, especially the youth.

She organised international exchanges, even as far as Australia, Denmark, France and Hungary.

One of the many things she enjoyed doing was organising trips and fundraisers so the young people of Dungannon had the opportunity to experience soccer matches, watching teams such as Celtic and Man United.

Jayne also organised for international Pax Christi volunteers to come to Dungannon for the annual summer scheme.

Through her life and work, Jayne hugely impacted all who crossed her path, and would go far and beyond to help anybody.

Testimony to this is all of the well wishes her family have received, as well as those who called around in the days following her passing, to tell stories of how Jayne influenced their lives in a very positive way.

In fact, Jayne was recognised and celebrated in the national youth awards in 2005, having been nominated by the young people of Dungannon – to whom she was commonly known affectionately as ‘Jayney’.

Loved by local youngsters for her giving and kind nature, she was a massive character and never needed a microphone to be heard.

Throughout Jayne’s life she had a great love of sport.

She was a valued team member of Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club, a respected judo practitioner and an accomplished competitive swimmer.

Jayne also had a love for Gaelic and rugby, and enjoyed nothing more than arranging trips to matches.

Outside sport, Jayne had a passion for traditional Irish music and language, and attended numerous concerts and fleadhs throughout the years, with family and friends.

Jayne had no children of her own but she took her 17 nieces and nephews and one great-nephew under her wing.

Each year, they looked forward to her famous Halloween parties, and her house was always a warm and welcoming place, with a big bag of toys under the stairs to be enjoyed by her small visitors, who never left Jayne’s house without her sneaking them a pocket full for sweets.

Jayne had a passion for flowers too, and was an accomplished florist. She learnt her craft in Edward’s flower shop as a student and continued refining her talents up until the week she died.

Jayne had a huge heart and soul, she was kind and compassionate, and well thought of by all she encountered.

Her deep Christian faith helped carry her through her many tribulations in recent years, and this was very evident in her last few days, her rosary beads an ever-present companion as she prepared herself for her final journey.

Jayne has left a lasting legacy with a generation of Dungannon, through her work with young people and the disadvantaged. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.

Jayne’s month’s mind Mass will be held tonight (Monday) at 7.30pm in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam…