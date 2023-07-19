‘Zero tolerance’ approach needed after attacks on ambulance staff

A ‘zero-tolerance’ approach is needed to deal with physical and verbal abuse faced by health workers, a Mid Ulster MLA has said.

Linda Dillon, who is Sinn Fein’s health spokesperson, made the call after 11 ambulance staff throughout the North were subjected to attacks while on duty through the late hours of July 11 and early hours of July 12 this year.

The MLA said, “My immediate thoughts and solidarity is with all those ambulance staff who were on the receiving end of these sickening attacks.

“Everyone should be able to turn up for work and to do their job free from threats, violence and intimidation.

“I would urge anyone with information on any of these attacks to bring it forward to the PSNI so that the individuals responsible can be held accountable under the law.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) released a statement in which they noted that all 11 assaults took place within a six-hour period.

A spokesperson said, “July 11 is one of the busiest nights for all emergency services when NIAS staff are under considerable pressure to respond to many calls for assistance.

“This is made even more difficult when our staff experience physical and verbal assaults when trying to protect the community.

“It is totally unacceptable that crews should experience any form of physical and verbal assault while they perform their duties.”

The statement concluded with NIAS chief executive, Michael Bloomfield, condemning the attacks and highlighting that those affected will received necessary support throughout the coming day and weeks.