We have been staying in an abandoned school for the last week. We have a dormitory building, an operations room, and we have two explosive ordinance disposal operators at work at this very moment.

This is what we are here to do.

This is making a difference.

Advertisement

Believe it or not, I am actually writing to you from a minefield today.

It has been all go, and there is an extraordinarily strange mix of emotions in the air.

Everyone is high on that feeling that comes with being given the opportunity to fulfil your duties; to do something good.

But they are also nervous, anxious… and full of trepidation.

The expression ‘tread carefully’ is – and should be – taken with the utmost literal interpretation here.

‘Nasty stuff’

The photos that I have sent this week should serve to demonstrate just what we are up against while we are out in the field – and what the unsuspecting civilian could unwittingly find under their foot if we do not do our job right.

Advertisement

We have found some really nasty stuff.

The sort of stuff that could wipe out a group of children, a family car, or an honest farmer setting about a day’s work.

Some of the terrible stuff we have found so far include POM-2s, medallion mines, and anti-tank mines.

Clicked into gear

The Ministry have finally clicked into gear this week, and it is great.

At long last, an important operation is now underway, and we are engaging with collaborators in the community as part of what we are calling ‘the project’.

The state emergency services and and local authorities have been keeping in close contact with us, tipping us off on the possible whereabouts of suspected mines and explosives – many of which are being reported to have been planted in gardens and homes.

Following their advice and directions, we have been driving around responding.

An eye opener

The last few days have proved an insightful learning experience for me professionally, I suppose you could say.

Today, for instance, it has been a real crossover; a joint enterprise, between the guys that do this for a living, and the rest of us.

It has been interesting to see how they go about their work, and to see the difference in the quality of the equipment they use.

For example, I have always used a metal detector, which could fairly be described as hobbyist’s, whereas these guys use highly-specialised devices.

A heartening week

Everything we have done this week has been with the consent and support of the authorities.

Every explosive we have made safe has been marked, and logged in the government system.

I have been heartened by the how things have went.

Resources are not being wasted, and everybody’s intentions – which are to help Ukraine – are being fulfilled, rather than frustrated by bureaucracy.

When it comes to keeping your head right out here, it is the feeling of making a difference which makes all the difference.