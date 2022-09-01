The change of a few seasons are as tangible as the slide from summer into autumn. It feels like almost in the space of a few hours the weather changes, we find ourselves reaching for another layer as the evenings drop, and everywhere starts to smell and look different.
That transformation began for all of us over the last few days, and there’s no doubt this time of year can feel a bit depressing.
The summer shorts and swimsuits are packed away for another year, and the dark mornings and grey afternoons start to replace our long (sometimes hot) summer days.
But it’s not all doom and gloom, the arrival of autumn also brings with it the promise of new beginnings.
It’s back to school for all our young people over the next few days, any episodes or issues from last term can be forgotten about, and they have a clean slate and the chance to start off on the path to achieving their academic goals.
This time of year also sees many businesses and offices return to full-time staff after the summer break, likewise in this environment, it’s a time for goal setting and the chance to evaluate where everyone is at.
The dog days of summer are well and truly over, but don’t write off autumn just yet. For the next few weeks – before the natural decay sets in – enjoy the smells and colours of this season, and the bumper harvest of produce it will bring.
For change brings opportunity for us all, let’s embrace the transformation.
