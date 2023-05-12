Jukebox favourites #829Still feeling the pang of letting go of my beloved jukebox. I miss that big machine. Some day, I will have it back. Until then, I can only reminisce.

Speaking of jukeboxes, it’s always fun to see what records other people put in theirs.

In the Boogaloo Pub in London, the records in the jukebox playlist were hand-picked by Iggy Pop.

Advertisement

There’s lots of punk in there as you’d expect, and also a lot of ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll.

The good stuff.

Also, on a recent trip to New York, I was on a tour of their record stores, and stumbled into The House Of Records; the very shop John Lennon used to buy his 45s to put in his jukebox, which he had in his kitchen.

And on the subject of Beatles, George Harrison did an interview where he talked about his jukebox selection.

He explains that he only put in his absolute favourite records, because he didn’t want to change them all the time.

If they went into the jukebox, they stayed in the jukebox.

George: “It’s so much easier to have all my favourite records on the jukebox at once.

Advertisement

“It saves me going through piles of records to find the ones I want.”

Back in 1966, he loaded up his juke with all his favourites from the era.

I’ve compiled his top 40 jukebox favourites from the year 1966 below.

How many of these records have you got?

Why not set yourself a mission and try to locate a copy of each and every one of these records?

It’s a fun task.

It might take a few years and some pocket money…

Or, you could just take the lazy route, and compile them on your Spotify to make your own soulful George Harrison playlist.

Either way, enjoy!

‘Do You Believe In Magic’ – The Lovin’ Spoonful.

‘California Girls’ – Beach Boys.

‘Harlem Shuffle’ – Bob and Earl.

‘Good Things Come’ – Chuck Jackson.

‘Be My Lady’ – Book T & the MGs.

‘Positively 4th Street’ – Bob Dylan.

‘You’re My Everything’ – Jerry Williams.

‘Back Street’ – Edwin Starr.

‘Work Work Work’ – Lee Dorsey.

‘My Girl Has Gone’ – The Miracles.

‘I Don’t Know What You Got’ – Little Richard.

‘I Can’t Turn You Loose’ – Otis Redding.

‘My Girl’ – Otis Redding.

‘I Believe I’ll Love On’ – Jackie Wilson.

‘Chinese Checkers’ – Booker T.

‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ – Willie Mitchell.

‘A Sweet Woman Like You’ – Joe Tex.

‘Something About You’ – Four Tops.

‘I Got You’ – James Brown.

‘Turn Turn Turn’ – The Byrds.

‘See Saw’ – Don Covay.

‘I’m Coming Through’ – Sounds Incorporated.

‘Don’t Fight It’ – Wilson Pickett.

‘Boot-Leg’ – Booker T.

‘Slow Down’ – Young Rascals.

‘Respect’ – Otis Redding.

‘Try Me’ – James Brown.

‘I’ve Been Loving You Too Long’ – Otis Redding.

‘All Or Nothing’ – Patty La Belle.

‘Pretty Little Baby’ – Marvin Gaye.

‘Love Me Baby’ – Fred Hughes.

‘Tracks of my Tears’ – Miracles.

‘Yum Yum Yum’ – Joe Tex.

‘Agent Double O Soul’ – Edwin Starr.

‘Money’ – Barrett Strong.

‘Some Other Guy’ – Richie Barrett.

‘It Wasn’t Me’ – Chuck Berry.

‘Mohair Sam’ – Charlie Rich.