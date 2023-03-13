Who can stick the heat in the kitchen as the F&W League season reaches it’s climax?

IN terms of local football it certainly feels like we have reached the business end of the season.

Over the next few weeks there will be joy and jubilation for some, disappointment and dejection for others as promotion and relegation issues are confirmed and titles decided.

In the Fermanagh and Western League things are coming to the boil very nicely.

A few issues are already decided. We know that Irvinestown Wanderers will return to the top flight of the local game next season while Lisnarick and Enniskillen Galaxy have been relegated to Division Three.

But who will replace those two teams in the second tier?

At the weekend Ardstraw moved top of Division Three thanks to a 3-0 home win against Omagh Albion and one win from their final two games will secure promotion and the title.

Dunbreen Rovers are now second ,and, if they win their final game against Ardstraw, then Paddy McNulty’s team will at long last get themselves out of Division Three.

Lisnaskea Rovers remain firmly in the picture though. They are just a point behind Dunbreen and can snatch second spot should they defeat Drumquin United and the Omagh side fails to beat Ardstraw.

In normal circumstances why would Drumquin put up a fight if they have nothing to play for however there is recent history here? Remember the abandoned game between the sides a few weeks back at Youth Sport Omagh when Drumquin ultimately copped the blame for forcing the referee to call the game to a halt after spectators became involved in a row with players.

I’m not saying there is a score to settle but there might be!

The only question left to settle in Division Two is who will join Irvinestown is the top flight next season?

As things stand Fintona Swifts, Omagh Hospitals and Castlederg United are all still in the mix. The Hossies’ victory over Fintona at the weekend means Damien Sloan’s third placed team have 28 points with one game remaining, two less than Swifts who also have one game to complete.

However, just to complicate matters, Castlederg United are fourth on 27 points but with three games remaining.

The Hossies’ final game is against already-relegated Galaxy so that’s a banker for sure. The Derg men still have to play Orchard Farm and Augher Stars – two teams who have little to play for – and Fintona. A lot will hinge on that final game.

Swifts and Castlederg are still in control of their own destiny while the Omagh side’s hopes depend on the other two slipping up.

Which leads us nicely on to matters in the top flight.

Basement boys Derrychara United are long gone since their club self-destructed the far side of Christmas. The Enniskillen side’s relegation has already been confirmed and it looks like Mountjoy are going to join them in Division Two next season.

Following their thrashing by Tummery at the weekend, John Elliott’s team are now 11 points from safety with just six games remaining – that’s a tall order at the best of times never mind for a team that has won just three times in 20 attempts thus far.

Three teams are being relegated this season and the big question is, who will join Mountjoy and Derrychara in falling through the trapdoor? As things stand and despite their upturn in fortunes, Mountfield are in the most precarious position. Paul McFadden’s team have 15 points with 18 games played, the same amount as fourth bottom Killen Rangers who have 21 points.

Enniskillen Athletic and Magherveely can’t count themselves out of the woods yet either, although, a couple of wins would almost certainly leave them both safe for another term.

Mountfield are the team playing catch-up and to pull off the great escape they will almost certainly have to win most of their remaining eight games.

At the other end of the table the race for the Mercer League it’s surely Enniskillen Town’s to lose.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over NFC Kesh, the Enniskillen side has now amassed 52 points having played 20 of their 26 games.

The only teams capable of stopping James McKenna and Rory Judge’s team of winning a first title in 10 years are defending champions Tummery Athletic and Dergview Reserves. Tummery are third with 38 points from 16 games while the Darragh Park second string are fourth with 33 points have played two games less. If both teams were to win their games – that’s a tall order to say the least – then the Dromore men would have 50 points while Andy Sproule’s team would have 51.

All three teams still have to play each other once which could open things up but there is no doubt that Town are firmly in the driving seat and it would be a remarkable achievement if either of the chasers pipped the Fermanagh side to the title.

As much as anything else when it comes to the business end of the season it’s all about handling the pressure and holding one’s nerve.

Over the next few weeks there’s going to be a serious heat in the kitchen and any success might just boil down to who can stick it best!