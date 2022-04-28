The tragedy which occurred in recent days in Wicklow is a stark reminder to all of us about the dangers of our coastline.
Schoolteacher, Lynne Freeman drowned at Greystones on Saturday. Believed to be a seasoned swimmer, Ms Freeman and two of her friends had gone for an afternoon swim when they got into difficulties. Tragically Ms Freeman passed away, while another of the ladies was taken to hospital, and the third was treated by emergency services at the scene.
The practice of sea swimming is something which has grown in popularity in recent years, particularly as many people looked for ways to deal with the constraints of living under lockdown restrictions.
Unfortunately, while sea swimming has proved to be an exhilarating experience for many – with a positive impact on mental health one of the most lauded benefits – it is not without its hazards. Going unprepared for the conditions which lie ahead is the biggest danger.
While the weather may look sunny, even in the height of summer in Ireland, the water temperature can be much colder than expected and prompt your body temperature to drop very, very quickly. Then, there are treacherous rip tides, which can cause even the strongest swimmer difficulties.
Our last two spring and summer seasons have been heavily impacted by Covid restrictions, and this year there is a real appetite for people to get out and enjoy themselves.
We saw this over Easter week, as families headed for the seaside – and it’s likely to be the same story this weekend, as people prepare to enjoy another bank holiday. But, however much we all want to let our hair down and run straight on to the sand and into the sea, we must be mindful of the dangers our waters can bring and how quickly a happy family day out can take a tragic turn.
Tragedy must act as warning
