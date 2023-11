PAT Kirk Mazda is thrilled to announce that the all-new, all-electric Mazda MX-30 is now available to test drive at their Omagh showroom.

The unique Mazda MX-30 battery electric compact SUV is a stylish, versatile and driver-focused EV that features an AC synchronous electric motor and a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of up to 124 miles+ and comes with AC charging up to 11kW and DC rapid charging designed to meet 125A Combo Charging standards.

The 100 per-cent Electric Mazda MX-30 is now available at Pat Kirk Mazda with an unmissable offer.

You can drive away in a Brand-New Mazda MX-30 with 0 per-cent APR Representative finance over four years, as well as three years free servicing included.

THREE MODEL GRADES

Featuring three generously equipped model grades – Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Makoto, standard equipment on all UK MX-30s includes LED headlights with daytime running lights, reversing camera, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Assist, navigation and head-up display.

Each MX-30 comes as standard with a Type 2 AC charging cable and a socket for DC rapid charging, which allows for charging from 20 to 80 per cent battery in just 36 minutes ++.

Across the entire MX-30 range, the MX-30’s distinctive, stylish and sustainable cabin features high-quality materials and a driver focused interior.

The lower console incorporates a seven-inch colour touch-screen climate control panel, and, in a nod to Mazda’s founding as the Toyo Kogyo Cork Company in 1920, the Mazda MX-30 features cork lined centre console trays and inner side door handles.

Harvested from the bark of trees without felling, the use of cork and door trim materials that incorporate fibres from recycled plastic bottles are perfectly suited to Mazda’s first pure electric production car.

Benefiting passengers and drivers alike, the sense of space is enhanced with a floating centre console that sits independently from the dashboard, while the use of environmentally friendly materials has been carefully matched to meticulous quality and finish.

INTUITIVE; NATURAL

Staying true to the ‘Jinbai Ittai – car and driver as one’ ethos found across Mazda’s combustion engine range, the Mazda MX-30 has been designed to deliver the intuitive responses, natural feedback and involving handling you’d expect of a Mazda.

Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) enhances chassis performance by using motor torque to optimise the front-rear load shift for improved stability and the MX-30’s Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture is specifically tailored to complement the smooth power delivery of the e-Skyactiv drivetrain.

The dynamic focus also extends to a throttle pedal that delivers a seamless transition between linear power delivery and smooth regeneration on lift off, equally, the braking system offers a seamless transfer between energy regeneration and hydraulic brake action.

Heralding a new chapter in Mazda’s successful SUV history, the Mazda MX-30 joins the Mazda CX-60 with the marque’s first plug-in hybrid technology powertrain, Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid equipped Mazda CX-30 and recently updated Mazda CX-5 in Mazda’s comprehensive SUV line-up.

If you would like to find out more about the Mazda MX-30 or any other vehicle in the Mazda line-up, please contact Scott or Ciara in the Pat Kirk Mazda team today by calling 028 8225 8200.