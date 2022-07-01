Tyrone teams officially launch their SuperCupNI campaign

THE countdown towards the 2022 SuperCupNI began in earnest with an official launch of the Tyrone challenge hosted by Mid Ulster District Council in Dungannon on Monday evening..

The reception brought together council representatives, Tyrone officials, coaches, players and sponsors four weeks before the famed tournament kicks off on the north coast.

Following the taking of formal photographs, Mid Ulster Council Chair Cora Corry wished the two county teams all the best for the forthcoming tournament that has attracted a number of international team including the likes of Manchester United, Leeds United and Rangers.

In her keynote address she said,“You are now officially regarded as the best junior and premier players in Tyrone – no mean feat and something to be proud of as you head to the North Coast next month to play teams from across the world, with big footballing names in there, including Man U and Leeds.

“It’ll be an intensive week of football, but playing at your level means you thrive on the challenges and the opportunities which a tournament like this presents, and you benefit not just from the footballing experience, but from the social interaction and friendships you will form.”

County chairman Francie Devine and vice-chairman Iain Donaghy also spoke on the night before managers Martin Gallagher and Chris Colhoun introduced the members of the respective Premier and Junior teams.

Colhoun, who is joint manager with David Gilfillan, said that excitement was building towards the tournament itself which takes place between Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29.

“The whole of June we have been playing warm-up tournaments and that concluded with our own George Henderson tournament at MUSA on Saturday,” he said.

“We played four competitions at Armagh, Lisnaskea, Knockbreda and MUSA four weekends after each other. There has been a lot of volume and both teams would appear to be shaping up well.

“From now until the tournament we’ll have the final training sessions and individual friendlies along with team building.

“The final preparations will be about tweaking things and making sure that the boys stay sharp.”.

During recent weeks the players have also had sessions that included contributions from Gary Wallace, senior Northern Ireland S&C coach; Darren Teague, Total Workout; Linfield player, Ben Hall and Michael Forbes, who recently signing a professional contract with West Ham United.

Tyrone kick-off this year’s tournament with the Juniors playing San Francisco Glens at The Heights, Coleraine on the Monday (2pm) before the Premiers face Plymouth Argyle at the same venue at 5pm.

On Tuesday there is a double header against Co Londonderry in Portstewart with the under-16 clash at The Warren at 5pm before the under-18 sides meet at Seahaven at 7pm.

The last of the qualifying games sees the Tyrone Juniors take on IDA Bermuda at Ahoghill at 5pm with the Premier team locking horns with San Francisco Glens at The Heights at 5.30pm.

The opening parade takes place on Sunday evening, July 24 in Coleraine.